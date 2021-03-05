MedDay – March 5, 2021

Health and Medical

by: Michael George, CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Taking anti-seizure drugs during pregnancy does not affect a child’s development. Researchers found children born to women with epilepsy had no developmental delays at age three, when compared to children born to women without the disease.

In a first-of-its-kind study, Chinese researchers have identified a key link between air pollution and physical activity. They found higher levels of physical activity helped ward off type-2 diabetes, especially for people living in places with poor air quality.

And, scientists in the UK have examined worms to better understand what makes humans feel full after a meal. They identified a key master controller in the nervous system of worms that helps regulate their nutritional needs, and believe humans have a similar system to control over-eating.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now