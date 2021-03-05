MedDay – March 5, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Taking anti-seizure drugs during pregnancy does not affect a child’s development. Researchers found children born to women with epilepsy had no developmental delays at age three, when compared to children born to women without the disease.

In a first-of-its-kind study, Chinese researchers have identified a key link between air pollution and physical activity. They found higher levels of physical activity helped ward off type-2 diabetes, especially for people living in places with poor air quality.

And, scientists in the UK have examined worms to better understand what makes humans feel full after a meal. They identified a key master controller in the nervous system of worms that helps regulate their nutritional needs, and believe humans have a similar system to control over-eating.

