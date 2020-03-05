MedDay – March 5, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)–Younger people are now being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, the median age of diagnosis has dropped from 72 in the late 80’s to 66 in 2016, meaning half of all new cases are in people 66 or younger. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death for both men and women in the US.

Taking fish oil supplements may lower the risk of death, heart attack and stroke, according to a new study out of the UK. The analysis studied more than 400 thousand people and found the supplements were associated with a 13 percent lower risk of mortality. However, researchers still need to look into exactly how much fish oil a person should take to lower that risk.

And it turns out you can enjoy your eggs without fear of heart issues, at least in moderation. Researchers at Harvard found that eating up to one egg each day does not increase your risk of cardiovascular disease.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.