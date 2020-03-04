MedDay – March 4, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– A new study shows drinking weakens the bones of people living with HIV, raising the risk of osteoporosis. Researchers at Boston University School of Medicine looked at about 200 HIV-positive patients, and found that those who drank more saw a decrease in chemicals linked to bone formation. For instance, participants who drank more than 20 days out of each month had lower levels than those who drank less.

We all know excessive weight around the middle is bad for our bodies, now scientists at the Medical College of Georgia have determined how it can be bad for our brains. They looked at visceral fat, which is stored in the abdominal cavity, and can generate inflammation. Researchers identified a specific signal that gets into the blood and to the brain where it impairs cognition.

And a new study finds breastfeeding for the first three months after pregnancy is linked to a lower risk of allergies and asthma. Researchers at the University of Maryland looked at more than one thousand mothers and their babies and found by the age of six, children who were exclusively breastfed saw a 23% lower risk of respiratory allergies, and a 34% lower risk of asthma.

