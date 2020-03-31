MedDay – March 31, 2020

LOS ANGELES (CBS News)– New data published in The Lancet finds hospitalization and death rates for Covid-19 increase sharply with age. Researchers took a look at patients from mainland China for the study and warn, without intervention, the pandemic could overwhelm healthcare systems around the world.

Millions of children, mostly from poor countries, could die from cancer over the next 30 years.

That’s according to another study in the Lancet. Cancer experts say investing in treatment and care is not only affordable for all countries but could save lives.

And, chemicals used in BPA-free plastics may pose long term risk to your health.

Researchers in Georgia found even low dose exposure to those substitutes could affect fetal development and cause high blood pressure later in life.