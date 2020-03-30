MedDay – March 30, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The US continues the fight against the coronavirus. As cases are increasing, there are more concerns about not having enough life-saving equipment such as ventilators. While New York has the most cases, health officials say hot spots such as Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans could have a worse week this week.

New research shows COVID-19 can have deadly consequences for people with heart disease.

The review in Jama Cardiology also finds the coronavirus can cause injury to the heart muscle in patients with or without heart disease.

One in 54 children have autism in the united states, a ten percent increase from the last report two years ago. This is the highest prevalence since the CDC began tracking the rates 20 years ago. Boys are still much more likely to have the developmental disorder.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.