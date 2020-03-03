MedDay – March 3, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Young adult cancer survivors are living longer – according to a new study in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Researchers investigated more than 250 thousand cases and found improvements in survival rates for all cancers, especially blood and nervous system cancers, along with lymphomas. The results were less substantial, however, for survivors of bone and bladder cancers.

Air pollution is shortening lives worldwide in what researchers are calling a “pandemic.”

The new report published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Research claims lives are being shortened by an average of nearly three years by different sources of air pollution. That’s a greater scale than war, HIV and smoking.

And brushing your teeth could do much more than give you fresh breath, at least if you brush several times a day. The findings, published in a journal on diabetes found that brushing three or more times a day was linked to an 8 percent lower risk of developing diabetes. Researchers also found that dental disease and missing teeth were associated with an increase in diabetes.

