MedDay – March 29, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Gastric bypass or other weight-loss surgeries can cut the risk of obesity-related cancers in half for some patients. That’s according to a Rutgers University study. Obesity-related cancers include colorectal, pancreatic and thyroid.

A UK study finds lupus patients who have low levels of Vitamin D are more likely to develop diabetes, have high blood pressure and cholesterol and become obese. Lupus patients are photosensitive and are more likely to wear sunscreen and live in less-sunny places.

And another UK study finds women who lose their vision, hearing or both are twice as likely to report depression and anxiety compared to men who experience the same issues. Researchers say the data highlights the importance of early screening for women because some sensory loss is preventable or treatable