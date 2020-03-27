MedDay – March 27, 2020

(CBS News)– Researchers at Duke University say they’ve proven that leaving N-95 masks in a room with equipment that turns hydrogen peroxide into a fine mist will decontaminate the masks so they can be used again. They say the mist permeates the layers of the mask to kill germs, including the new coronavirus. Duke researchers say they’ve used this method on other lab equipment but this is the first time they’ve tried it on masks.

A new study of 33 babies born to Chinese mothers with coronavirus found 3 were born with the virus. The research published in JAMA Pediatrics shows the infected newborns had mild symptoms, including shortness of breath, and recovered quickly. Previous studies indicated the virus could not be passed invitro.

And a new analysis on research from Harvard shows if all high-risk cardiovascular or diabetic patients take highly purified fish oil, more than 70-thousand heart attacks could be prevented nationwide. The FDA recently approved the oil marketed under the drug name Vascepa.

Those are some of today’s health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.