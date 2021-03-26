MedDay – March 26, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Pregnant women who drink as little as half a cup of coffee a day are at higher risk of delivering slightly smaller babies compared to those who refrain from caffeine. Smaller birth size can increase the risk of obesity, heart disease and diabetes later in life. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health recommend women limit or give up caffeine drinks during pregnancy.

Hospital care for patients with stroke-related illnesses declined by more than 10% during the early months of the pandemic – even though there was an increase in stroke cases associated with coronavirus. A Boston University survey of more than 250,000 hospitalizations in 70 countries also found stroke-related treatment rebounded to closer to normal levels within months.

And heightened brain activity leading to stress is linked to a rare and sometimes fatal condition known as “broken heart syndrome.” A study appearing in today’s European Heart Journal suggests the condition — which could lead to heart attacks — is triggered by grief, anger or fear and even joyful events and is far more common among women than men.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.