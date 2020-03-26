MedDay – March 26, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Some Chinese patients with severe cases of covid-19 responded better to ventilator treatment when they were lying face down according to a new study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. Researchers say the prone position opened up the lungs of patients with persistently low levels of blood oxygenation.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology is alerting people who use albuterol inhalers that parts of the country are experiencing shortages, likely because of the coronavirus outbreak. The group says more hospitals are using inhalers instead of nebulizers which could leave virus droplets in the air. Doctors suggest people who use nebulizers and have covid-19 to use their nebulizer outside or away from others.

And a new survey of more than 500 university students finds 75 percent are experiencing higher levels of anxiety, depression or stress because of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 50 percent have been laid off from their jobs or had job hours cut and nearly 30 percent now lack access to healthy meals.

