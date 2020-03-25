MedDay – March 25, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study out of Singapore examines the effect of social distancing measures on the coronavirus. Researchers found quarantining those infected and their family members, closing schools, and workplace distancing all helped reduce the number of covid-19 cases, compared to no intervention at all.

Most American children and young adults still eat poorly despite consuming less sugar and more whole grains. The national study, which examined diets from 1999 to 2016, also found a majority of children from lower incomes had unhealthy diets.

And, a new study in the journal “Heart” finds a hot bath may be good for your health. Researchers say taking a hot bath each day may reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke by more than 20-percent. Previous data has shown the effects of heat on the body are similar to those of exercise.

