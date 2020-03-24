MedDay – March 24, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The American Academy of Otolaryngology is asking that loss of smell and loss of taste be added to the screening tools for COVID-19. Evidence is surfacing from cases around the world that patients report losing their sense of smell and taste. Researchers say people with those symptoms alone should alert their doctor for testing and seriously consider self-isolation.

Six new recommendations published in the New England Journal of Medicine describe how doctors and hospitals should distribute medical supplies that are scarce. They include prioritizing patients who are more likely to survive treatment, patients who are first responders, and patients who are participating in vaccine and treatment trials.

And a new Japanese study finds pregnant women are able to have a typical delivery after a c-section in 90 percent of cases. Researchers also say when pregnant women are given detailed information on the risks and benefits associated with the different delivery options, more mothers chose delivery through the birth canal instead of a repeat c-section.

Those are some of today’s top health stories.