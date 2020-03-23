MedDay – March 23, 2020

Health and Medical

by: Elise Preston, CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Rates of liver cancer cases are on the rise in people 30-years and older around the world. That’s according to a new study in the journal Cancer. Researchers say liver cancer rates among people younger than 30 are down because more people are getting hepatitis B vaccines.

A new Canadian study finds a link between repeated doses of oral steroids and high blood pressure in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Researchers say oral steroids can further endanger the health of patients battling inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

And a large study of children finds overweight and obese 15-year-olds are less able to self-regulate their behavior in early childhood. Researchers say the teens also experienced food behavior disorders including binge eating and purging.

Those are some of today’s health stories.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now