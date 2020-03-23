MedDay – March 23, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Rates of liver cancer cases are on the rise in people 30-years and older around the world. That’s according to a new study in the journal Cancer. Researchers say liver cancer rates among people younger than 30 are down because more people are getting hepatitis B vaccines.

A new Canadian study finds a link between repeated doses of oral steroids and high blood pressure in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Researchers say oral steroids can further endanger the health of patients battling inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

And a large study of children finds overweight and obese 15-year-olds are less able to self-regulate their behavior in early childhood. Researchers say the teens also experienced food behavior disorders including binge eating and purging.

