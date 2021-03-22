MedDay – March 22, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Scientists in the UK suggest there may be a strong link between covid-19 and hearing issues. They examined questionnaires and medical records from covid patients, and identified hearing loss, ringing in the ear, or vertigo in about 30% of cases.

Getting a good night’s rest may help ward off weight gain after menopause. According to researchers in Massachusetts, sleep also helps reduce the risk of diabetes and other related diseases for midlife women.

And, a new University of Florida study suggests having only one personal doctor may lead to unnecessary tests. They found an estimated 40% of male patients who had a single general physician were more likely to receive a prostate cancer screening test at a time when the test was not recommended by public health experts.

