MedDay – March 19, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Two infectious disease experts at Georgetown University Medical Center say covid-19 vaccines are not enough to end the pandemic. The researchers believe symptomless transmission is driving the spread of coronavirus, and understanding that transmission will be key to eradicating the problem.

If working from home is giving you the blues – be kind to yourself. A study in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology found that practicing self-compassion lessened feelings of work loneliness. Researchers say companies can help employees – with clear communication about pandemic responses and job security, and even host voluntary social activities to boost morale.

And putting pen to paper may help you remember better. A study in Japan found writing on paper led to more brain activity when recalling the information an hour later, compared with note-taking on tablets or smartphones.

