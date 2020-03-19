MedDay – March 19, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– A new study published in the European Heart Journal finds people who undergo weight loss surgery reduce their risk of heart attack and stroke. In patients with type 2 diabetes, bariatric surgery also helped get their blood sugar levels in check.

Researchers in Sweden have issued a new warning about childhood obesity. According to their findings – children with weight issues are three times more likely to die in early adulthood and suffer from anxiety and depression.

And, women with fertility issues may want to try an online program. Researchers at the University of Vermont found women who turned to an internet-based version of Harvard’s mind/body program more than doubled their chances of getting pregnant.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.