MedDay – March 18, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.(CBS) – Heart health in your 20’s and 30’s could play a huge impact on your brain health later.

According to a study in the American Academy of Neurology, people who have cardiovascular issues such as high BMI’s, or live with diabetes and high blood pressure in early adulthood are more likely to encounter cognitive decline as they age.

Elderly patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are at greater risk of getting the virus again.

Danish researchers discovered while most COVID-19 victims were protected from reinfection within 6 months, people over the age of 65 were only protected less than half of the time.

Doctors warn too much screen time could lead to behavior problems in small children. Hyperactivity, short attention span and poor peer relationships are just some issues researchers say children under five face when they spend extended periods to time on phones, tablets or videogames.

Data shows screen time has tripled for young children in recent years. Doctors recommend no more than one hour a day for preschoolers.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.