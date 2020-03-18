MedDay – March 18, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Researchers in Australia have examined one of the nation’s first coronavirus patients to better understand the disease. Doctors accurately predicted the otherwise healthy woman in her 40’s, who was hospitalized, would recover from the virus in three days by mapping her body’s immune cells.

A new study in the journal Tobacco Control finds young people, who use e-cigarettes, are less inclined to start smoking tobacco. Researchers found vaping actually provided a gateway away from regular cigarettes for teens who picked up that habit first.

And, older adults who get enough vitamin D have a better chance of walking after hip surgery. Researchers at Rutgers University suggest daily vitamin D supplements could be key for people over 65.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.