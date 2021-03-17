MedDay – March 17, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A new study finds middle-aged people who walk slowly are nearly 4 times more likely to die from COVID-19 and twice as likely to contract a severe case of the virus.

UK researchers say the slow walkers in the study were not overweight and that their coronavirus risk was higher than obese people who walk briskly.

A new study from the University of Buffalo says 94% of older adults were prescribed drugs in 2017 that raised their risk of falling. That same number was 57% in 1999.

Researchers also found from 1999 to 2017, the rate of deaths caused by falls more than doubled.

And a study from Massachusetts General Hospital finds people who maintain a heart-healthy lifestyle are less likely to develop cancer. Researchers evaluated data from over 20-thousand study participants, and found those who exercised, had a healthy diet, didn’t smoke and managed their blood pressure and cholesterol had a low cancer risk.

