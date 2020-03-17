MedDay – March 17, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Researchers in China found children with the novel coronavirus are showing less severe symptoms than adults. A study in the journal Pediatrics finds nearly six percent of children’s cases were considered critical, but it was about three times that for adults.

A new study from the American Psychological Association suggests when older adults disengage from difficult tasks and don’t set new goals in retirement, they run a higher risk of cognitive decline. The risk was especially high in women.

Doctors in California say pregnant women who eat seafood up to three times a week are more likely to have children with better metabolic profiles. But researchers say benefits declined when moms ate too much fish.

