MedDay – March 16, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (CBS) – A mother’s diet during pregnancy could have a long-term impact on her child’s weight.

A study in the american journal of clinical nutrition used data collected from food questionnaires. Diets thay may increase inflammation were associated with faster bmi growth rates in children ages three to ten.

And lower adherence to a Mediterranean diet was associated with higher bmi through adolescence.

A study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found some progress has been made in racial disparities in heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes death rates in the last 20 years. Researchers say most of those modest gains were in urban areas.

But black adults in rural areas have higher mortality rates from high blood pressure and diabetes.

Telehealth visits during the pandemic occurred mostly among those who were more affluent and lived in metropolitan areas. A Rand Corporation study found in-office visits declined nearly 50%, and were not fully offset by telemedicine.

