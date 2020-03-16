MedDay – March 16, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Preliminary data from China finds coronavirus is likely not transmitted from pregnant mothers to their newborn babies. Four babies born in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, did not show any symptoms of the virus. Three tested negative while the mother of the 4th declined permission for the test.

New research from Boston shows vehicle crashes involving drivers with blood alcohol levels below the legal limit accounted for 15 percent of deadly crashes. Of those deaths, 55 percent were passengers.

And a new study at the University of Michigan suggests opioids are no better than acetaminophen and non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs for pain after a tooth is pulled. Researchers found those who took opioids reported worse pain than a non-opioid group.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.