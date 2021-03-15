MedDay – March 15, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Men who experience exhaustion, at home or work, may be at greater risk of suffering a heart attack. Researchers in Europe found the risk was even higher for those who were never married, divorced or widowed, due to lack of social support.

A new study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal finds older men have a 60% greater risk of death than women. Researchers examined participants in 28 countries and believe smoking and heart disease contributed to these mortality rates.

And, a team of dentists and researchers in England are examining whether cognitive behavioral therapy, rather than anesthesia, could help children with dental anxiety. Kids with poor oral health may end up with dental infections and tooth decay.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.