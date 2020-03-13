MedDay – March 13, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Hearing loss can impact your balance. That’s according to researchers in New York who found what people hear and do not hear can directly explain why people fall, especially the elderly.

A new study in Australia shows the keto diet can cause flu-like symptoms during the first few weeks people are on it. The low carb diet is used to treat epilepsy in children, but many adults follow it to lose weight. Researchers say side effects including fatigue, nausea and heartbeat alterations peak in the first seven days for people on the keto diet but usually subside after four weeks.

And researchers in France have discovered a blood marker that may predict the risk of kidney transplant failure. They hope doctors will now be able to pinpoint transplant recipients at risk and monitor them more closely.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.