MedDay – March 12, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study in the journal, Human Reproduction, finds more twins are being born in the world than ever before. Since the 1980s more than 1 million twins have been born each year globally, due in part to IVF, artificial insemination, and delays in childbearing.

A new study out of Europe finds women with chest pain are more likely than men to have their symptoms misdiagnosed. Female patients often attribute their symptoms to stress or anxiety when they could signal a heart attack.

And, suffering a head injury in your 50s or younger may have long-term effects on your brain health. Researchers in the UK found those patients scored lower than expected on cognitive tests years after the trauma, leaving them more vulnerable to dementia.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.