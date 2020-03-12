MedDay – March 12, 2020

LOS ANGELES (CBS NEWS)– The longer you lead a healthy lifestyle, the less likely you are to develop certain diseases later on. That’s according to researchers at Boston University School of Medicine. They found every five year period of non-smoking, healthy eating, and regular exercise cut hypertension risk by a third, and diabetes and cardiovascular risks by 25 percent.

A new study suggests Parkinson’s patients are more likely to have vision and eye problems. Doctors in the Netherlands found blurry vision, dry eyes, and trouble adjusting to rapid changes in light were more common among people with Parkinson’s and could interfere with daily life.

And there’s good news and bad news when it comes to cycling to work. Doctors in the UK found those who bike to the office had significantly lower risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. But they were more likely to end up in a hospital with an injury.

