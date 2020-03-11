MedDay – March 11, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– More than five million Americans 65 and older are now living with Alzheimer’s Disease… and cases are expected to nearly triple in the coming decades.

That’s according to a new report from the Alzheimer’s Association which also shows many doctors don’t feel the system is ready to handle the growing numbers.

British researchers have found a possible link between poor sleep during infancy and depression, anxiety and behavioral problems in toddlers.

While sleep problems are very common in childhood, the new study shows waking up frequently at night and difficulty falling sleep were associated with problems later on.

And a new study in Britain finds young people who have tried e-cigarettes but never smoked before are nearly five times more likely to go on to try traditional cigarettes. However, researchers say more study is needed to determine if e-cigarettes actually cause young people to start smoking.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.