MedDay – March 10, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Ongoing sleep problems for babies could be to blame for anxiety as a child gets older. A new study shows researchers in Australia believe infants who have persistent sleep issues are 3 times more likely to have emotional problems by the age of four, and twice as likely to have emotional disorders by age 10. Those disorders include separation anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder.

Doctors are now linking tall and lean body types with a greater risk of endometriosis.

Researchers studied more than 170,000 girls, aged seven to 13, and discovered the girls with the lower BMI were nearly ten percent more likely to develop the debilitating condition.

A new blood test could help determine a man’s risk for prostate cancer. Researchers at University College London developed the test, which examines a patient’s DNA. It’s too early to know if it will replace existing diagnostic measures that rely on an invasive tissue sample test. But doctors hope the DNA blood test will help them monitor patients and, ultimately, provide quicker treatment.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.