MedDay – March 1, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new report in the journal Pediatrics finds high schoolers who abuse opioids are more likely to have suicidal tendencies. Researchers analyzed data from a 2019 survey of more than 13,000 teens. They found about 33% of those who had misused opioids attempted suicide that year, compared to only 6% who did not abuse prescription drugs.

A so-called “silent epidemic of grief” is posing unique challenges for those treating patients who have lost a loved one. New research from the University of Cambridge finds that bereavement practitioners are struggling to meet demand in the pandemic. The biggest change has been in providing remote support, which isn’t as personal as in-person therapy.

And, researchers now believe sleep apnea is related to an increased risk of cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease. The study from the American Academy of Neurology examined patients with cognitive impairment and found more than half had obstructive sleep apnea. Those with the sleep disorder also tested lower on thinking and memory tests.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.