MedDay – March 1, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Feeling drowsy during the day may put older adults at risk for new medical conditions including diabetes, cancer and high blood pressure. This comes from a study from the American Academy of Neurology which interviewed more than 10 thousand people, focusing on those 65 and older. Researchers found that those who have excessive sleepiness had more than 2 times the risk of developing other health issues.

Women should consider limiting sugar during pregnancy. That’s according to a new study in the Journal of Endocrinology that suggests sugar consumption may impact a mother’s ability to care for her baby. The study tested pregnant rats on a high-sugar diet and found they had altered levels of progesterone and dopamine. Doctors say those changes may cause long-term mental health risks for both mothers and their young.

And in a positive report from the American Academy of Pediatrics – more pediatricians are screening kids for developmental delays. The screening can lead to earlier intervention and better outcomes for children. The study showed that the percent of pediatricians screening for developmental delays tripled between 2002 and 2016.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.