MedDay – June 9, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — A link between bone health and a serious brain disorder and how alcohol can impact your chances of getting pregnant. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

New research suggests women trying to conceive should avoid heavy drinking. The study published in human reproduction found heavy drinking during any phase of a woman’s cycle was significantly associated with reduced chances of getting pregnant.

Your bone health could impact your risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. A new study in arthritis care and research shows middle age osteoporosis patients have a 41% higher risk of developing the brain disorder. Doctors say in some cases mobility issues from osteoarthritis can cover up early symptoms of Parkinson’s.

And new research links a baby’s birth weight to osteoporosis. A study in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research shows heavier birth weights increase a person’s chance of developing osteoporosis later in life.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories, Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.