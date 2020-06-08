MedDay – June 8, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Asking senior citizens how much they exercise can help doctors predict their patients’ risk for heart disease. A study at Mount Sinai Hospital tracked elderly patients scanned for plaque in their arteries. Researchers say asking those patients about their level of physical activity can lead to earlier intervention and improve care.

A study of people over 55 finds repetitive negative thinking is linked to cognitive decline and may raise the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease. Researchers in London say tools like mindfulness and meditation should be studied as ways to treat the pattern of negative thinking and lower the risk of dementia.

And families with better communication are more likely to eat meals together – rather than in front of the television. A study at Ohio State University tracked patients in weight management programs. They found healthy communication and support at home… lead to more family meals.

