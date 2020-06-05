MedDay – June 5, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Trips to the emergency room for non-COVID health issues dropped sharply during the height of the pandemic, suggesting some people put off critical care. The CDC says ER visits were down 42 percent compared to the same time period last year.

Anxiety and depression related to the pandemic may be starting to ease. A survey from the University of Southern California found in early April, as Americans were under stay at home orders and millions lost their jobs, 40 percent of U.S. Residents reported feeling anxious and 29 percent felt depressed. By the end of May, those numbers improved.

And a new study finds disrupted sleep increases the risk of cardiovascular disease by promoting inflammation. Researchers from the University of California found fragmented sleep led to an increase of plaque buildup in the artery walls.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.