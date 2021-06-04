MedDay – June 4, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Taking fish oil daily while pregnant could boost your child’s brain function overtime. Researchers in Spain found babies who received the supplement as they developed in the womb, had better focus, memory and thinking skills by age 10.

A new study in the Lancet suggests people with a past covid-19 infection may be up to 85% less likely to be re-infected, possibly for months. Researchers say their data examining anti-bodies will be critical in ending the pandemic as new variants emerge.

And new analysis in the Journal of Neurology finds even a mild case of coronavirus can have an impact on your mental and brain health. Researchers found those covid patients reported high incidents of fatigue, muscle pain, loss of taste or even depression — as a result of isolating from home.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.