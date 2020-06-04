MedDay – June 4, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– As the pandemic continues, a new survey finds a more than threefold increase in the percentage of adults reporting psychological distress. Researchers from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health say young adults, adults in low-income households and hispanic adults have the highest mental distress.

A first of its kind study suggests people tend to be more generous than not. Sociologists at Ohio State University looked at a group of more than 700 people and found that people overwhelmingly chose to be generous and do right by each other, even with strangers, no matter the motivation.

And a group of medical experts, health officials and parents is updating screening guidelines for detecting congenital heart disease in newborns. While screening is required in all 50 states, the panel is recommending changes that would help close gaps in screening.

Those are some of today’s top health stories.