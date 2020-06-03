MedDay – June 3, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– In a trial study from Houston Methodist Hospital, plasma transfusions from covid survivors helped 76 percent of coronavirus patients improve. The patients in the study were critically ill. In March, Houston Methodist became the first US medical center to perform transfusions for coronavirus patients.

Drugs commonly used to treat osteoporosis in post-menopausal women, such as alendronate, are linked to a 24 percent lower risk of pneumonia. The study looked at more than 4,000 women with hip fractures.

And a new study from NYU finds lesbian, gay and bisexual older adults are at higher risk of substance abuse. The research mirrors similar findings about LGBTQ adolescents and young adults. Researchers attribute the findings to discrimination, oppression and stigma.

