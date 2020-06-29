MedDay – June 29, 2020

(CBS News)– Too much sugar in your diet may be dangerous for long term health. A study at the University of Minnesota tracked the diets of thousands of people over 20 years. It found excessive sugar is linked to larger fat deposits around the heart and in the abdomen… which release harmful chemicals into the body.

A new study finds that banning e-cigarette ads may lead to lower rates of teenage vaping. Researchers looked at provinces in Canada, which have a variety of different marketing restrictions. Teen vaping was nearly 3 times higher in areas that allowed retail displays of e-cigarettes.

And scientists in the UK say they’ve found a new and affordable way to improve declining eyesight. A study at University College London asked 24 people to stare at a deep red light for three minutes a day, for two weeks. Among participants over 40, there was up to a 20-percent improvement in vision. Researchers say the bursts of light may reboot the retina’s aging cells.