MedDay – June 28, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study suggests heart failure and cancer may be connected. European researchers observed 200,000 people over a span of ten years and found the incidence of cancer was about 25 percent higher in those who had experienced heart failure. Doctors believe their research shows the need for heart failure patients to undergo cancer prevention therapy.

A new poll out of the University of Michigan finds some parents aren’t always turning to their doctor when it comes to their child’s development. Researchers found one in five concerned parents turned to social media, the internet or family and friends to discuss their child’s growth. They advise parents to always seek advice from an expert.

And, a new study published in JAMA examines the impact economic reopenings had on covid-19 hospitalizations. As states began to lift restrictions last year, more than 5,000 additional people were hospitalized for covid each day between April to July. The national death toll remains largely unchanged.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.