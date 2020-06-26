MedDay – June 26, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The CDC has removed the specific 65-year-old age threshold for adults at risk of severe coronavirus. The agency now warns that risk increases steadily as adults age. Pregnancy is also now listed as a condition that might increase risk of severe illness. Pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized and be put on a ventilator compared to non-pregnant women. But pregnant women are not at greater risk of dying from COVID.

UK researchers are linking a range of neurological and psychiatric complications with the virus. They found stroke was the most common complication for severely ill patients. And, nearly a third of patients with brain complications showed signs of confusion or an altered mental state.

And, a new coronavirus model from the University of Washington projects up to 213,000 people will die in the US by October. But, the model also predicts 33,000 fewer deaths if 95 percent of people wear masks in public. The University of Washington model is often cited by the White House.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories.