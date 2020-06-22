MedDay – June 22, 2020

The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending new legislation to protect children from digital advertising. The group wants a ban on all commercial advertising to children under 7 years old. The AAP is also demanding lawmakers and the industry protect kids from being tracked on social media, video games and television.

A trip to the pediatrician could help parents stop smoking. New research in the journal Pediatrics finds parents would be more motivated to quit if their child’s doctor talked to them about how kicking the habit could affect their children’s health instead of the parent’s health.

And, children as young as eight years old can show the early signs of being more vulnerable for type two diabetes. A new study in the journal Diabetes care tracked over 4,000 people from childhood to young adulthood. It found some young people had metabolism differences that could lead to diabetes decades later.

