MedDay – June 21, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Women who suffer from migraines may face a higher risk of complications during and after pregnancy. A study in Israel finds migraine patients are more likely to be diagnosed with gestational diabetes and blood clots. They’re also at higher risk for depression both during pregnancy and after giving birth.

A new study finds the lingering symptoms of covid-19 may include both cognitive and behavioral problems. Researchers in Italy also say one in 5 patients report post-traumatic stress two months after being discharged from the hospital. And 16 percent show symptoms of depression.

And among young adults who increased screen time during the pandemic, a study shows a boost in mental distress. Researchers in Saint Vincent say more time looking at screens is associated with increased anxiety, and that students suffer higher distress than non-students.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.