MedDay – June 2, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The most comprehensive review to date shows physically distancing at least three feet from others, and covering your face and eyes could be the best ways to reduce the chances of getting COVID-19 or spreading it. The review in the Lancet of more than 170 studies looked at how the prevention measures affected the transmission of COVID-19 and other coronaviruses.

Children and teens are eating and drinking high amounts of calories from added sugars and solid fats, also known as empty calories. A new study presented at the American Society for Nutrition meeting finds more than 25-percent of children’s calories were empty calories. Soft drinks and fruit drinks were among the top sources.

And more research from the same meeting finds a link between playing video games and unhealthy behaviors among male college students. Researchers say the findings suggest gamers need to be educated about eating right and exercising for good health.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.