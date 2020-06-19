MedDay – June 19, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– COVID-19 patients with extremely high levels of the stress hormone cortisol are more likely to die. A new study from Imperial College London involved 535 hospitalized patients. Researchers say the findings can help identify which patients may need intensive care.

New moms are experiencing much more depression and anxiety during the pandemic. That’s according to a new Canadian study. Researchers say depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy can have negative effects on both mother and baby, making diagnosis and treatment key.

And, as summer approaches and temperatures rise across the US. New research suggests we need to remember to keep a close eye on our pets for heat-related illnesses. New research in the journal Scientific Reports finds older and heavier dogs have a higher risk of heatstroke as well as dogs with flat faces such as pugs and french bulldogs. Researchers say it’s critical that just like people, dogs maintain a healthy body weight.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories.