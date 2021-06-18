MedDay – June 18, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study at the University of Pennsylvania found covid-19 death rates for black patients would be ten percent lower if they had access to the same hospitals as white patients.

Researchers found black patients have worse outcomes largely because they tend to go to lower-performing hospitals close to where they live.

Dads can experience postpartum depression, too – and it could linger even after a preemie comes home. A large study in the journal Pediatrics found *both parents of a baby in the NICU are at risk and should be screened for depression.

The Chinese martial art tai chi — which focuses on relaxation of body and mind — may help stroke survivors dealing with depression and anxiety. Research presented to the European Society of Cardiology examined 11 stroke survivors for eight weeks and found large reductions in depression, anxiety and stress plus better sleep.

