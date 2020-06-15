MedDay – June 15, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Children of mothers with long-term depression may be at higher risk for behavioral problems. A study in Australia says the longer a mother suffers, the worse the outcome for her kids. Researchers suggest women be screened for depression when they begin planning a pregnancy – and then again after giving birth.

A new study finds about 6-percent of parents are hesitant about routine childhood vaccinations. A much higher number – more than 26-percent – are hesitant about getting their kids the flu vaccine. Research in the journal Pediatrics says that’s mainly because of concerns about the vaccine’s effectiveness.

And during this time of social distancing, health experts are warning about the impact on adolescents. An article in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health journal says social interaction is important for teenagers’ brain development and mental health…. And that reduced face to face contact may have long term negative effects.