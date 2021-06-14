MedDay – June 14, 2021

Health and Medical

by: Bradley Blackburn, CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The CDC will hold an emergency meeting later this week to discuss a possible side-effect of covid vaccines in young people. New data shows there have been more than 200 cases of heart inflammation in people 30 and younger, who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The CDC says the cases – mostly seen in males – are extremely rare.

Ibuprofen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs provide better pain management than codeine when prescribed after outpatient surgery. That’s according to a new study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. Researchers say NSAIDs also have fewer side effects than codeine, which is an opioid.

And a new super-resolution technique that allows for more detailed brain imaging was presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine’s annual meeting. Researchers are hopeful the technique — which includes a motion-tracking device– will lead to earlier detection of Alzheimer’s disease.

