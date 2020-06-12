MedDay – June 12, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) — A new study suggests fentanyl should be added to routine drug testing panels. Researchers in Baltimore found fentanyl was the most prevalent drug detected in overdose patients at two hospitals. Doctors say hospital lab tests usually look for a number of substances including opiates, cocaine and methadone, but not fentanyl.

Certain brain cells can harbor HIV and spread the virus to other organs in the body. That’s according to a study funded by the National Institute of Mental Health. Researchers say the data demonstrates how the brain acts as a reservoir of HIV and that cure strategies must address the role of the central nervous system.

And new research in the UK finds the siblings of infants who die of sudden unexpected death have a significantly increased risk of dying the same way. Doctors recommend increased monitoring for siblings, including regular home visits from health care workers and basic life support training for parents.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories.