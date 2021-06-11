MedDay – June 11, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Overweight people with normal blood pressure and insulin levels are sometimes described as “healthy obese.” But research in the UK says that term is misleading. The study finds those patients are still at a substantially higher risk for diabetes, heart disease, stroke and respiratory illnesses.

Adding to the list of symptoms from covid-19, researchers now believe the virus can cause both hearing and balance disorders. A study at the University of Texas also finds stress from the pandemic may aggravate symptoms of tinnitus, which causes ringing in the ears.

And a different threat to audio health may be coming from your earbuds. Studies presented to the Acoustical Society of America find that children, teenagers, and young adults are listening to music through headphones at unhealthy volumes for many hours a day. Researchers are warning of an epidemic of hearing loss when today’s younger generations reach midlife.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.