MedDay – June 11, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS) — A study in China underlines how important it is for Covid-19 healthcare workers to have adequate personal protective equipment. Researchers tracked hundreds of doctors and nurses at the virus epicenter in Wuhan who were given appropriate PPE, including masks, gloves, face shields and gowns. All participants in the study tested negative for COVID-19.

The food industry is under fire for its role in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. Researchers in London say companies used the outbreak as a marketing opportunity for unhealthy foods… and that obesity is not only an epidemic of its own… but also a possible risk factor for severe illness from COVID-19.

And by doing good for others, you may be doing good for yourself. A study at Harvard finds adults over 50 who volunteer for about two hours per week see benefits for both health and well being, including protection from loneliness and depression. The authors say humans are social by nature and volunteerism strengthens our bonds.

