MedDay – June 1, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — A new way to trim belly fat and the added benefit of losing weight for diabetics. Femi Redwood has some of the day’s top health stories.

New research in the UK finds people who lose weight to manage type-2-diabetes can also lower their blood pressure and in some cases eliminate the need for hypertension medication. Doctors say obesity is a major cause of high blood pressure.

A large European study finds high blood pressure during pregnancy can increase the risk of stroke or heart disease for babies later on. Hypertension or pre-eclampsia during pregnancy is common and often temporary for mothers. But researchers in Sweden looked say it can have a long-term impact on offspring for decades.

And a study in Hong Kong finds Tai chi can be just as effective as a conventional exercise to reduce belly fat for middle-aged and older adults. Tai chi uses slow exercise, mediation and rhythmic breathing. Researchers say that combination can help reduce waist size and also lower good cholesterol.

